NDMA directs all departments to stay alert due to risk of landsliding, flash flooding

National Disaster Management Authority has directed all relevant departments to ensure necessary arrangements due to risk of landsliding and flash flooding as met office has forecast more rains during next 48 to 72 hours.

The NDMA has asked the district administrations to keep the machineries ready and staff alert to deal with any emergency situation.

The NDMA has directed the departments concerned to ensure monitoring of traffic towards sensitive areas and notify the public in advance and publicize the safety measures.

According to met office, there is a risk of flash flooding and landsliding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, flooding in the rivers and canals of Balochistan, while there is a risk of torrential rain in the hilly areas of southern Punjab and Balochistan.

Risk of rapid flow in rivers and urban flooding in low-lying areas also persists.