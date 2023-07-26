Nepra okays up to Rs7.5/unit hike in basic power tariff

ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra)Tuesday has approved the federal government motion for the hike in base power tariff by up to Rs7.5 per unit which will enhance the cost of electricity to Rs 42.72/unit for some consumers.
Within less than 40 hours, Nepra has issued the decision in the matter of motion filed by the federal government with respect to recommendation of consumer-end-tariff and approved the hike of up to Rs 7.5/unit in tariff effective from July 1, 2023.
Nepra had allowed the federal government to authorise an increase of Rs 4.96/unit (or 20pc) in base electricity tariff, taking the national average electricity rate to Rs 29.78/unit.
As per the decision for the life line consumers and the protected consumers using up to 200 units per month there is no change in the tariff. For the non-protected consumers using 1 to 100 units the tariff hike of Rs 3/unit has been allowed which will take the current per unit cost from Rs 13.48/unit to Rs 16.48/unit. For the consumer using 101-200 the hike of Rs 4/unit has been allowed which will take the tariff for these categories of consumers from the existing Rs 18.95/unit to Rs 22.95/unit. For the consumers using 201-300 units, the cost of one unit will go up by Rs 5/unit from the existing Rs 22.14/unit to Rs 27.14/unit. For the consumers using 301-400 units an increase of Rs 6.5/unit has been approved which will take the existing price of Rs 25.53/unit to Rs 32.03/unit for these consumers. For the consumers using 401-500 units, 501-600 unit and 601-700 units the approved hike in tariff is Rs 7.5/unit which will take the price from the existing Rs 27.74/unit to Rs35.24/unit, 29.16/unit to Rs 36.66/unit and Rs 30.30/unit to Rs 37.80/unit respectively.