Wednesday, July 26, 2023
New Gwadar International Airport to be inaugurated soon

July 26, 2023
BEIJING - The China-funded New Gwadar International Airport, the flagship project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is likely to be inaugurated soon, Commercial Counselor, Pakistan Embassy Beijing, Ghulam Qadir said on Tuesday. A high-powered Chinese delegation will fly to Pakistan to participate in the inauguration ceremony, he told APP.
Launched in 2019, the $230-million project fully funded by the Chinese government is located in the Gurandani, 26 km east of Balochistan’s Gwadar city. Covering an area of 18 square kilometres, the new airport will be the second-largest airport in Pakistan. 
This construction project, managed by the China Airport Construction Group, comprises 32 components, including runways, taxiways, aprons, a terminal, and airport support infrastructure, utilities and facilities.
The groundbreaking ceremony of the airport was held on March 29, 2019. The implementation of the project was handed over to the Aviation Division. The construction work began on October 31, 2019. 
As per media reports, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Pakistan has completed the safety check of the airport and declared it clear and fully prepared for flight operation. The new airport will be capable of handling a combination of ATR 72, Airbus, (A-300), Boeing (B-737), and Boeing (B-747) for domestic as well international routes.

