OIC FMs meeting on Quran desecration on July 31

ISLAMABAD - An emergency session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the issue of incidents of desecration of Holy Quran will be held virtually July 31 at the OIC Secretariat Jeddah. All foreign ministers of OIC member countries will participate in the session virtually.
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would also address the meeting. Sources in OIC Secretariat told the nation that a strong resolution would also be adopted by the OIC FM. Invitation to Bilawal was extended yesterday by OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha by telephone. The telephone call was made against the backdrop of recurring incidents of the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden and other European countries.