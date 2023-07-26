Wednesday, July 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

OIC FMs meeting on Quran desecration on July 31

OIC FMs meeting on Quran desecration on July 31
MATEEN HAIDER
July 26, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  An emergency session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the issue of incidents of desecration of Holy Quran will be held virtually July 31 at the OIC Secretariat Jed­dah. All foreign ministers of OIC member countries will participate in the session virtually. 

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari would also address the meeting. Sources in OIC Secretar­iat told the nation that a strong res­olution would also be adopted by the OIC FM. Invitation to Bilaw­al was extended yesterday by OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha by telephone. The telephone call was made against the back­drop of recurring incidents of the desecration of Holy Quran in Swe­den and other European countries.

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1690259872.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023