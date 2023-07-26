Outdated system of education in Pakistan

I am writing to express my concerns about the outdated education system in Pakistan. Despite the efforts of the government and many educational institutions, the education system in Pakistan is still lagging behind the modern world.

The curriculum is outdated and does not prepare students for the challenges of the 21st century. Teachers are not adequately trained to teach modern subjects and often rely on outdated teaching methods. This results in a lack of critical thinking and problem-solving skills among students.

It is crucial that we update the education system to provide students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today’s world. This includes incorporating modern subjects such as computer science, technology, and critical thinking into the curriculum. Teachers should receive training on modern teaching methods and be encouraged to incorporate interactive and engaging teaching techniques.

I urge the government and educational institutions to take action to reform the education system in Pakistan. Our future generations deserve a high-quality education that prepares them for the challenges of the future.

RAZIA SADDIQA,

Islamabad.