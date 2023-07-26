Wednesday, July 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan to host D-8 moot on Tourism in Murree

Pakistan to host D-8 moot on Tourism in Murree
Web Desk
10:58 AM | July 26, 2023
National

Pakistan will host the third "D-8 Ministerial Meeting on Tourism Cooperation" on August 4 in Murree.

The two-day meeting organized by Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation is being held for the first time in Pakistan. It was decided in the second D-8 Ministerial Meeting, held in Malaysia in 2019, that Pakistan will host the third D-8 Ministerial Meeting preceded by the fourth D-8 Senior Officials meeting.

The meeting was postponed in 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting is aimed to promote Pakistan’s Tourism Potential and explore tourism trade opportunities in member state.

The D-8 Organization for economic cooperation is an inter-governmental organization that was established in 1997.

It comprises eight developing countries, including Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1690344018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023