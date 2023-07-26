Pakistan Trade Facilitation Portal launched

KARACHI-The Pakistan Trade Facilitation Portal (PTFP) was launched Tuesday at a local hotel here. The PTFP is a one-stop solution for information related to exporting and importing products in Pakistan.

It was developed by the International Trade Centre (ITC) in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom.

The PTFP provides information on a wide range of topics, including: customs regulations, import and export procedures, trade documentation and linkages with regulatory organizations. The PTFP is also a platform for businesses to connect with each other and with government officials. It is a valuable resource for anyone involved in international trade in Pakistan.

The launch ceremony was attended by Dr Jawwad Uwais Agha, National Project Coordinator & Senior Technical Advisor, ReMIT/ITC Program; Dr Mohammad Saeed, Chief, ITC Geneva. The chief guest of the event was Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive TDAP. Dr Agha said that the PTFP is a “significant milestone” in the government’s efforts to facilitate trade in Pakistan. He said that the portal will “make it easier for businesses to do business in Pakistan” and will “help to boost trade and investment.”

Dr Saeed said that the PTFP is “a valuable tool” for businesses and government officials. He said that the portal will “help to improve the transparency and efficiency of trade in Pakistan” and will “make it easier for businesses to connect with each other and with potential customers.”

Motiwala appreciated the efforts of ITC (ReMIT) team on creating PTFP portal for the facilitation of business community of Pakistan and further said that the PTFP is a “key part” of the TDAP’s strategy to promote trade in Pakistan. He said that the portal will “help to make Pakistan a more attractive destination for foreign investment” and will “boost the country’s exports.” The TFP is available online at www.tfp.gov.pk.