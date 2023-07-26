Pakistan, US satisfied with positive momentum in ties

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United States yes­terday expressed satisfaction over the positive momentum in ties as the top diplomats of the two countries held telephonic talks.

During the telephonic conversa­tion, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed regional security situation and bilateral eco­nomic ties. They discussed various topics, including the regional securi­ty situation, cooperation for lasting peace in Afghanistan, and bilateral trade and economic relations.

Both the sides emphasized the im­portance of their longstanding rela­tionship and regional peace as they reviewed the situation in Afghani­stan. Foreign Minister Bilawal high­lighted the significance of economic and trade relations, with a particular focus on cooperation regarding cli­mate change and green energy.

Thanking the US for support, the Foreign Minister mentioned the Standby Arrangement with the In­ ternational Monetary Fund (IMF), aiming to boost Pakistan’s eco­nomic and development objectives through struc­tural reforms, said an of­ficial statement issued by the foreign ministry. They also stressed the need for constructive en­gagement to promote peace, security, and de­velopment in the region. They discussed the Black Sea Grain Initiative’s im­portance, concerns about food security and infla­tion, and the desire to re­vive the deal soon. The Foreign Minister under­scored that Pakistan val­ued its longstanding and broad-based relationship with the US and wished to further deepen the partnership. He noted that during the past one year, apart from holding six dialogues, exchange of high-level visits had diversified and solidified the relationship. He un­derlined the priority at­tached to economic and trade relations and Pa­kistan’s particular inter­est in advancing cooper­ation on climate change and green energy. US Sec­retary Blinken stressed that democratic princi­ples and respect for the rule of law are central to the US-Pakistan rela­tionship and these values will continue to guide this partnership forward. This call marked the fourth communication between the two officials since Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari assumed his responsibil­ities last year.