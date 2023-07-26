Pakistan, US satisfied with positive momentum in ties

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United States yesterday expressed satisfaction over the positive momentum in ties as the top diplomats of the two countries held telephonic talks.
During the telephonic conversation, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed regional security situation and bilateral economic ties. They discussed various topics, including the regional security situation, cooperation for lasting peace in Afghanistan, and bilateral trade and economic relations.
Both the sides emphasized the importance of their longstanding relationship and regional peace as they reviewed the situation in Afghanistan. Foreign Minister Bilawal highlighted the significance of economic and trade relations, with a particular focus on cooperation regarding climate change and green energy.
Thanking the US for support, the Foreign Minister mentioned the Standby Arrangement with the In ternational Monetary Fund (IMF), aiming to boost Pakistan’s economic and development objectives through structural reforms, said an official statement issued by the foreign ministry. They also stressed the need for constructive engagement to promote peace, security, and development in the region. They discussed the Black Sea Grain Initiative’s importance, concerns about food security and inflation, and the desire to revive the deal soon. The Foreign Minister underscored that Pakistan valued its longstanding and broad-based relationship with the US and wished to further deepen the partnership. He noted that during the past one year, apart from holding six dialogues, exchange of high-level visits had diversified and solidified the relationship. He underlined the priority attached to economic and trade relations and Pakistan’s particular interest in advancing cooperation on climate change and green energy. US Secretary Blinken stressed that democratic principles and respect for the rule of law are central to the US-Pakistan relationship and these values will continue to guide this partnership forward. This call marked the fourth communication between the two officials since Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari assumed his responsibilities last year.