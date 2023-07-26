Pakistan women’s squad for Asian Games announced

LAHORE-Left-arm spinner Anoosha Nasir and right-handed batter Shawaal Zulfiqar have been rewarded for their strong performances in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup and Emerging Women’s Teams Asia Cup with maiden call-ups in Pakistan’s senior women’s squad for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The 15-player squad also features Diana Baig who makes a return to international cricket after recovering from a finger injury that she sustained in the third and final ODI against Australia in January this year. Pakistan women’s team that have won gold medals in the last two editions, held in Guangzhou, China in 2010 and Incheon, South Korea 2014, and will be aiming for a hat-trick when they feature in this year’s event scheduled to take place from 19 to 26 September.

The event will be played in T20 format. Pakistan women’s team as per the ICC T20I rankings and tournament’s rule will feature in the event from the quarterfinals scheduled to take place from Sep 22 to 24. The semifinals will be played on Sep 25, while the final will take place on Sep 26. The match for bronze medal will also take place on Sep 26.

The 15-member squad was finalised after deliberations amongst the women’s selection committee led by Saleem Jaffar, head coach Mark Coles and captain Nida Dar. Before the Asian Games, Pakistan women will feature in the home series against South Africa consisting three T20Is and three ODIs (part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25) in Karachi from Sep 1 to 14. The squad for the bilateral series will be announced in due course.

Former captain Bismah Maroof has opted out of the Asian Games because of the event’s rules and regulations that do not allow athletes to carry their children. Ayesha Naseem, who featured in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, expressed her desire to retire from the game, which the board accepted.

Chief Selector Saleem Jaffar said: “Our squad for the Asian Games represents the future of women’s cricket in Pakistan. Each player’s strengths and adaptability to the playing conditions have also been assessed to form a solid squad. With a mix of emerging talent and seasoned campaigners, I expect the players to do well in the event.”

Head of Women Cricket, Tania Mallick, said: “Being a part of the Asian Games is an exhilarating experience for our team. It’s not just about the competition; it’s about camaraderie, sportsmanship, and representing the country with pride. Our players have shown incredible dedication and skill, and now they have a golden opportunity to make history by winning the coveted title for the third time.”

Pakistan captain, Nida Dar, said: “As a captain, I am confident in the abilities of my teammates, both the experienced ones and the exciting young talents. Together, we aim to create more unforgettable memories and clinch that third consecutive Gold.

“It’s disheartening to hear that Bismah Maroof won’t be available to join the team due to the protocol of the organisers. We have talented and dedicated players who are ready to excel on the big stage.”