Panthers win Pakistan Women’s Squash Premier League title

LAHORE - Sana Bahadur-led Panthers won the 1st Pakistan Women’s Squash Premier League 2023 after getting 11 points in the league matches at Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad on Tuesday. Mehwish Ali-led Tigers finished second with 9 points while Noor ul Ain-led Warriors earned third place with 8 points. The event was organised by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with Women in Sports and Serena Hotels. Shaheens were declared the lowest team in the league due to their captain Rushna Mehbob, who is No 4 ranked player, but failed to play a single match during the league due to her fitness problem. Noor ul Ain of Warriors beat Mehwish Ali of Tigers 13-11, 11-8, 6-11, 11-8. In other matches, Tayyaba Abbas of Shaheens beat Maizia Manzoor of Tigers 11-8, 11-5, 11-6 while Fajar Hamid of Panthers beat Faiqa Khan of Shaheens 11-3, 11-4, 11-8. Zaina Zubair of Warriors lost to Zimal Zafaryab of Tigers 11-9, 11-9, 10-12, 11-8. PSF Secretary Group Captain Zafaryab Iqbal was the chief guest while Faheem Gul, Farhan Zaman and Sadia Gul and others were also present during the concluding ceremony.