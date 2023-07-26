Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
July 26, 2023
Past in Perspective

“The stones of the past build the 
foundation for the future.”
–Lisa Wingate

Nan Madol is an ancient city located on the island of Pohnpei in Micronesia. It is known for the impressive megalithic structures built on artificial islets and canals. The city was constructed around the 8th and 9th centuries, using huge basalt stones that were transported from distant quarries. Nan Madol served as the political and religious center of the Saudeleur dynasty, ruling over the island. Today, this UNESCO World Heritage site stands as a testament to the architectural and engineering skills of ancient civilizations. It also attracts tourists who marvel at its unique beauty and historical significance.

