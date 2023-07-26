Wednesday, July 26, 2023
PBBF office-bearers elected for next 4 years  

STAFF REPORT
July 26, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The elections of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) were held during the general council meeting of federation at a local hotel on Monday. As per a PBBF press release, Asif Bajwa, Alamgir Khan and Mrs. Ambreen Naseem were elected chairman, president and secretary general respectively for a four-year term from 2023 to 2027. PBBF Director Operations Col (R) Naseem Butt informed that the PBBF will conduct several sports activities in 2023-24 including All Pakistan Men, Women and Youth National Basketball Championships, Referees and Coaches Clinic, Pak-Afghan Basketball (home and away) series in Oct-Nov. The other newly-elected office-bearers of PBBF include Behzad Zafar (Finance Secretary), Commissioner FBR Abdul Jawwad (SVP), Col (R) Naseem Butt (Director Operations), Master Saddiq, Asif Afridi, Ata Kakar (Balochistan) and Miss Mahpara (Sindh) (VPs), Kashif Najeeb, Tahir Islam (KP), Javed Nawaz Bangash (Islamabad) (As Secretaries), Imtiaz ul Hassan Referee Board (Secretary), Javed Nawaz Bangash, Azeemul Shan, Shahood ul Hassan, Syed Wasim Shah, Sulman Karim and Tahirul Islam (Referee Board members).

