PHC orders NAB not to arrest BRT contractor in corruption case
July 26, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court on Tuesday stopped National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting the contractor of Bus Rap­id Transit project in connection with a corruption case. The bench comprising Justice Waqar Ahmed and Justice Faheem Wali sought a detailed response from NAB on the next hearing on September 25. The bench allowed NAB to continue the inquiry but should not arrest the contractor. The counsel of the petitioner Shamail Ahmed Butt Advocate told the court that NAB had started BRT inquiry despite the fact that in 2017, a writ was filed against BRT and the court declared the contract transparent. He said that another bench ordered an inquiry but the Su­preme Court declared the inquiry null and void.

