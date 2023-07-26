Philippines orders evacuations ahead of Super Typhoon Doksuri  

MANILA -A super typhoon swept towards the northern Philippines on Tuesday, the country’s weather agency said, triggering evacuation orders for coastal communities expected to bear the brunt of the powerful storm. Super Typhoon Doksuri was packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (115 miles per hour) as it headed towards the northern tip of the main island of Luzon. The storm, which is called “Egay” in the Philippines, was expected to make landfall or pass very close to the lightly populated Babuyan islands or northeastern Cagayan province by Wednesday, the agency said in its latest bulletin at 0300 GMT. It would then move towards Taiwan and southeastern China. Coastal communities in northwestern and northeastern Cagayan province had been ordered to evacuate their homes in anticipation of storm surges reaching, or even exceeding, three meters (10 feet). Three of the five Babuyan islands are inhabited, with a population of around 20,000 people. Local disaster official Charles Castillejos said people living near the shores of those islands had been ordered to go inland, while fishermen had been told to get their boats out of the water. “We sent the police to convince the hard-headed ones who refuse to evacuate,” Castillejos told AFP. Science and technology secretary Renato Solidum said people needed to be prepared for the typhoon because “things happen fast”.