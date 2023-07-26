Wednesday, July 26, 2023
PIA will now fly travellers to 16 Chinese cities

12:13 PM | July 26, 2023
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has partnered with Air China, allowing travellers to fly from Pakistan to 16 Chinese cities via Beijing.

Some of the destinations, according to a PIA official who confirmed the development with APP, where travellers can now fly via Pakistan's national airline include Guangzhou, Shanghai, Wuhan, Chengdu, Chongqing, Changchun, Hangzhou, and Harbin.

The airline also offers a 20% discount for students on flights between Pakistan and China.

PIA offers low fares with free baggage of 80kg for economy class and 100kg for executive economy class, respectively.


The country's national airline has already announced that it will resume its flight operation to China from August 6. Initially, PIA will operate one weekly flight on the Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route every Sunday, with departure from Beijing at 21:15.

According to an official, the one-way fare from Beijing to Islamabad is 3814 RMB, and the fare for the return ticket is 5685 RMB.

The passengers can avail further discounts if tickets are purchased online.

