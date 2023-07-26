PM leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has left Islamabad for Karachi on a day-long visit.

During the visit, he will participate in the ceremony for distribution of Laptop and Prime Minister's Youth Business Loans. He will also distribute cheques among the talented youth of Sindh.

As part of his engagements in Karachi, the Governor and Chief Minister Sindh will separately call on the Prime Minister. A delegation of Pakistan Business Council will also call on the Prime Minister.

Later, Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the inaugural ceremony of newly constructed houses for flood victims in Sehwan and Larkana. He will address the ceremony on the occasion as well.

The Prime Minister will participate in the Export Awards ceremony organized by Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry and distribute awards among prominent companies for their best performance. Members of Karachi Chamber and Commerce and Industry will also meet the Prime Minister.