PM Shehbaz distributes laptops among youth in Karachi

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday distributed laptops among the youth under the Prime Minister National Laptop Scheme Program.

During his day-long visit to Karachi, PM Shehbaz participated in the ceremony along with the Governor of Sindh – Kamran Tesori – and the Chief Minister of Sindh – Murad Ali Shah – for the distribution of laptops and the Prime Minister’s Youth Business Loans. He will also distribute cheques among the young and talented students of Sindh.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz Sharif will likely to hold separate meetings with the Governor of Sindh – Kamran Tesori, and the Chief Minister of Sindh – Murad Ali Shah.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is also set to meet with the members of the Pakistan Business Council, and will participate in the inauguration ceremony of the construction of houses for the flood victims in Sehwan and Larkana.

The Prime Minister will be a part of the prestigious Export Awards organized by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce. In this grand ceremony, the best-performing companies in the field of exports will be honored for their contributions to the country’s export growth and international market presence.

He will also have a meeting with members of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), providing an opportunity for constructive dialogue on key issues related to the business community, investment climate, and strategies to promote trade and industry in the region.