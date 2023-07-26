Wednesday, July 26, 2023
PM vows to build flood affected areas better under 4RF

PM vows to build flood affected areas better under 4RF
Web Desk
11:10 AM | July 26, 2023
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated Pakistan's unwavering commitment to build back the flood affected areas better under Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework (4RF).

In a tweet today, the Prime Minister said he chaired the 3rd meeting of the International Partners Support Group yesterday to review the ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood-affected areas. He said the meeting of the Group, which was formed after the Resilient Pakistan Conference in Geneva, was held to mark one year of the devastating floods that exacted a heavy toll on Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said he appreciated all the international development donors, partners and friendly countries for their timely and generous assistance and assured them of transparent, effective and efficient utilization of foreign assistance duly audited by a third party of global repute. 

The Prime Minister thanked the UNDP for the excellent coordination and collaboration between government of Pakistan and the international community.

