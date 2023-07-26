Police arrest 19 outlaws

Islamabad-The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 17 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified their crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Secretariat police team arrested an accused namely Muneeb and recovered one pistol from his possession. The Margalla police team arrested three accused namely Shan Masih, Muhammad Abdullah, Alamghir and recovered 30 bore pistol and 780 gram heroin from their possession.

Likewise, the Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Husnain Haider and recovered 1260 gram hashish from his possession.

The Sabzi Mandi police team arrested an accused namely Zahir Ullah and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, the Khanna police team arrested two accused namely Habib Ullah and Bilal Hussain and recovered 1085 gram hashish and one iron punch from their possession. The Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Arbaz and recovered 180 gram hashish from his possession.

Similarly, the Nilore police team arrested an accused namely Yasir Mehmood and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Shahzad Town police team arrested 03 accused namely Umer Khan, Muhammad Naeem and Haleem Khan and recovered three 30 bore pistols from their possession. During the crackdown against court absconders and proclaimed offenders, the Islamabad capital police team arrested 03 absconders from various areas of the city. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility. He maintained that the performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis.

Also, the officials of Bani Gala and Bhara Kahu police stations have apprehended 3 wanted members of a bike lifters gang involved in a series of bike lifting incidents in various areas of Islamabad and recovered two stolen motorbikes and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

He said that following the directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police had started a crackdown against criminal elements involved in car and bike lifting incidents in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.

Following these directives, the Bani Gala police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting incidents in various areas of Islamabad.

Police team also recovered a stolen motorbike and weapons from their possession. The accused were identified as Bilal Ahmed and Sajjad Ali. Cases have already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the preliminary investigation the accused confessed to being involved in numerous bike lifting incidents in the jurisdiction of the Bani Gala police station.

Furthermore, the Bhara Kahu police team also apprehended a wanted member of bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting incidents in various areas of the city.

Police team also recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession. The accused was identified as Muhammad Awais. Case has been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the police team’s efforts and directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in car and bike lifting incidents. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained.

Meanwhile, officers of Karachi Company police station reunited a missing boy with his parents, the police spokesman said.

According to the details, a citizen submitted an application at Karachi company police station and stated that his son namely Khushi Muhammad had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members. Upon receiving the application the Karachi Company police team registered a case and immediately started the investigation.

The police team used technical and human resources and succeeded to trace the missing boy and reunited him safely with his family.

The parents appreciated the police team’s efforts and thanked the Islamabad capital police for immediate assistance. CPO/ DIG (Operations) Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that, safety of lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be unturned to secure the city.