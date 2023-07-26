Police say officer martyred in suicide blast in Khyber

JAMRUD - Additional SHO Ali Masjid area was martyred in a suicide attack in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Tuesday. Official sources said the police had blocked the Pak-Afghan highway in Jamrud area on Tuesday, when they saw two suspicious men and wanted to stop him. The police arrested of them while the other ran away and entered into a nearby mosque.
SHO of Ali Masjid Police Station Adnan Afridi also entered the mosque to arrest the suspect but the latter blew himself up inside the mosque. As a result, SHO Adnan was martyred on the spot. The explosion was so intense that the mosque was completely destroyed. A heavy contingent of police and other personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation in the area after the incident. Soon after the incident, the personnel of Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body of police official to a nearest health centre for medico-legal formalities, said police official. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was also called to clear the site, the police said. Capital City Police Officer Ashfaq Anwar told media that the SHO sacrificed his life while arresting the bomber. According to him, the arrested suspect was shifted to an unknown destination for interrogation. It is worth mentioning here that on Thursday last four police personnel had got martyred in a suicide attack in tehsil compound building in Bara. The bombing took place in Khyber, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the mosque collapsed because of the impact of the explosion, police official Saleem Khan said. He said no worshippers were inside the mosque when the suspect went there to hide.