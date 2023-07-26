Police say officer martyred in suicide blast in Khyber

JAMRUD - Additional SHO Ali Mas­jid area was martyred in a suicide attack in Jamrud tehsil of Khy­ber tribal district on Tuesday. Official sourc­es said the police had blocked the Pak-Afghan highway in Jamrud area on Tuesday, when they saw two suspi­cious men and wanted to stop him. The police arrested of them while the other ran away and entered into a nearby mosque.

SHO of Ali Masjid Po­lice Station Adnan Af­ridi also entered the mosque to arrest the sus­pect but the latter blew himself up inside the mosque. As a result, SHO Adnan was martyred on the spot. The explosion was so intense that the mosque was complete­ly destroyed. A heavy contingent of police and other personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation in the area after the incident. Soon after the incident, the personnel of Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body of police official to a nearest health centre for medico-legal formalities, said police official. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was also called to clear the site, the po­lice said. Capital City Po­lice Officer Ashfaq Anwar told media that the SHO sacrificed his life while arresting the bomber. According to him, the ar­rested suspect was shift­ed to an unknown desti­nation for interrogation. It is worth mentioning here that on Thursday last four police person­nel had got martyred in a suicide attack in teh­sil compound building in Bara. The bombing took place in Khyber, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the mosque col­lapsed because of the im­pact of the explosion, po­lice official Saleem Khan said. He said no wor­shippers were inside the mosque when the sus­pect went there to hide.