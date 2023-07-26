Policeman shot dead over old enmity in Dhala  

RAWALPINDI - A policeman was shot dead by his rivals apparently over an old enmity in Dhala Stop at Adiala, informed sources on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Mustansir Hussain, whose body was moved to DHQ Hospital for autopsy, they said. The incident took place within limits of Police Station Saddar Bairooni. According to sources, a man namely Waqas along with his accomplices gunned down a cop Mustansir Hussain while he was going to market at Dhala Stop in Adiala. After committing crime, the killers managed to escape from scene while a heavy contingent of police led by SHO PS Saddar Bairooni SI Jamal Nawaz along with HIU investigators rushed to the crime scene. The police collected evidence and recorded the statements of eyewitnesses as part of their investigation.

FIR has been lodged against the killers while further investigation was on.