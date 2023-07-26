PPP to emerge single largest party in upcoming general elections: Nasir Shah

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Local Government (LG) Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has claimed that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will emerge as the single largest party having many seats in the upcoming general elections in the country. He said we had to move forward collectively for the betterment of the country. While addressing a press conference along with the Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon here on Tuesday, he claimed that PPP would sweep the elections in the whole Sindh and from south Punjab. He further said that PPP had a better position in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would also win from Balochistan as it secured many seats in the local government elections from there. Nasir Shah said that the PPP-led Sindh government was serving the people with sincerity and this spirit would continue in the future. Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the PPP-led provincial government was handing over rights of lands to flood victims on merit. He said that PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari himself handed over rights of land to the flood-affectees in Larkana. While alluding to PTI chief Imran Khan, he said that a person in the past announced the construction of 5 million houses.

He said that the person only paid lip service to the idea. Sharjeel said that a committee comprised of the federal government, and the provincial government was formed, which after a thorough survey picked genuine flood victims and provide houses to them on merit.

He claimed that PPP keeping the promise made to innocent flood-affectees. Regarding new buses, he said that more new buses had arrived in the city and this process would also continue in the future.