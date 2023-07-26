Promotion of trade and industry top priority of govt: Punjab governor

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has said that the strengthening of the country’s economy and promotion of trade and industry were the priorities of the government. He said that the government has steered the country’s economy out of the crisis by making sincere efforts.

The governor was addressing a reception held in honour of the newly-elected vice president of SAARC Chamber Mian Anjum Nisar by the PIAF at Governor’s House. The reception was also addressed by FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, LCCI President Kashif Anwar and PIAF Chairman Faheemur Rehman Saigol. Balighur Rehman felicitated Mian Anjum Nisar on his election as the SAARC Chamber Vice President, expressing the hope that he would continue to exploit his potential for the promotion of regional trade in South Asia. He said that Mian Anjum Nisar would utilise his best abilities to bring closer the SAARC member states besides promoting regional trade. The governor said that the country’s economy was showing the signs of stability which bodes well for the development and prosperity of the country.

The speakers briefed the governor about the problems faced by the business community along with suggestions for their solution. Punjab governor said that the role of business community is vital for the economic uplift and stability of the country. He appreciated the role being played by the private sector, particularly the PIAF, in the country’s economic development. He said at present, tough economic conditions called for taking difficult decisions but the government was committed to improve the economy. He also stressed the need for technical education’s close linkage with the industry. He said the government gives great importance to the business community and would continue to support them by resolving their problems on top priority.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said that the concerns of people associated with the SMEs would be conveyed to the concerned circles. He said that the government was aware of the problems of the business community and all possible resources would be utilized to solve them. He said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide conducive environment for businesses. On this occasion, SAARC Chamber Vice President Mian Anjum Nisar expressed his gratitude to the governor for this felicitation and said that with a view to ensuring trade facilitation in the region the problems regarding removal of trade barriers including acceptance of standard certificate, limitations of infrastructure in the land ports, should be removed. Mian Anjum further said Pakistan always strives to make SAARC an important vehicle for regional cooperation based on principle of sovereign equality and still remained committed to SAARC objectives.



He also emphasized on restructuring production and export processes to improve trans-boundary trade in South Asia.

The new vice president of SAARC CCI said that South Asia with its diversified resources and skilled workforce has tremendous potential to be the fastest-growing exporting region to the globe. We have huge potential in the area of tourism, agriculture, fisheries, industries, human development and many more. It’s time we push the government of each country to seize the untapped opportunity in this region, he added.

Addressing the reception, PIAF chairman Faheem Ur Rehman Saigol called for taking all steps to ensure a business and investment-friendly environment as it was imperative for economic progress and prosperity of the country. Pointing out the problems being faced by the trade and industrial sectors, he stressed the need for providing a level-playing field to the business community. The government should also reduce the cost of doing business by ensuring supply of energy at concessional tariff especially for SMEs sector, he added.

Faheem Ur Rehman Saigol observed that in view of achieving economic growth through consistency in policies, the government will have to take solid measures to strengthen the trade and industry, especially the SMEs, saving the livelihood of millions of workers associated with the small businesses.