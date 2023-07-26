Wednesday, July 26, 2023
PSCA to hire 200 police communication officers

Our Staff Reporter
July 26, 2023
Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Safe Cities Au­thority (PSCA) announced recruitment of police com­munication officers here on Tuesday. 

According to a spokesman for the PSCA, the authority is about to hire 200 new em­ployees as age limit for male candidates is 21- 25 years while for female candidates, it is 21 to 28 years. 

The educational criteria for the positions include Bach­elors degree in Computer Science (BCS), Bachelors in Business Administration (BBA-IT), and Bachelors in Telecommunication, 

MBA-IT, MCS, or MSc IT or IT related 16 years of education.

