PTI chief summoned in 'cipher conspiracy' case on Aug 1

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) summoned on Wednesday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in the "cipher conspiracy" case.

The PTI chief was summoned on August 1. The deposed premier was asked to appear before the JIT with the relevant documents.

The PTI chairman's summons notice was sent to his residence at Banigala.

Last week, the FIA summoned the PTI chief on July 25 in “cipher conspiracy” case.

The FIA had summoned the deposed premier at the FIA headquarters with all relevant documents.

"If the PTI chief will not appear before the agency, the action will be taken against him," said the FIA notice.

The development came after the then-principal secretary of the former prime minister, Azam Khan, recorded a statement in which he called the ex-premier's use of the US cipher a "conspiracy" to "manipulate for creating a narrative against the state institutions."

Separately, the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) today turned down a petition filed by the PTI chairman, seeking an order to restrain trial in the Toshakhana case.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Yahya Afridi, also sent the case back to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to re-examine it.