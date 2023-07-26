PTI ex-minister re-arrested under section 3 of MPO

MARDAN - Session Judge Inamullah Wazir here on Tuesday granted bail to former federal minister Ali Muhammad Khan in an anti-corruption case, however local police re-arrested him under section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance (MPO).

It may be noted that Ali Muhammad Khan was charged in anti-corruption first information report (FIR) No-3 registered in the police station anti- corruption. Sources added that the anti-corruption audit inspection team started investigation in the case.

The sources added that during the inquiry it was disclosed that illegal appointments of class-four employees were made in the fishery department in the PTI government which gave Rs2,356,765 loss to the national treasury in terms of salary.

Sources added that on 10th May the Mardan circle officer Aftab Alam filed a first information report (FIR) under section PPC 409/5 (2) PC Act against the illegal appointments in the fishery department Mardan. 16 people were charged in the FIR.

The defence lawyers Riaz Paindakhel, Islam Wardak advocate, Jawad Ali Khan, Sajjad Chishti, Shams-ur-Rehman, Saddam and Abbas Khan argued on behalf of the former federal minister Ali Muhammad Khan.