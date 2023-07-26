Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Punjab PDWP approves four developmental schemes

Our Staff Reporter
July 26, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab Provincial Develop­ment Working Party (PDWP) here on Tuesday approved four developmental schemes of the Local Government and Urban Development sector with an estimated cost of Rs 5273.077 million. These schemes were approved in the 5th PDWP meeting of current financial year 2023-24. The approved devel­opmental schemes are in­cluded: Project Management Unit for Construction of Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) at Babu Sabu La­hore (Revised) at the cost of Rs 88.577 million; improve­ment of Sewerage System in Jaranwala and Construction of Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) at the cost of Rs 2484.7 million; compre­hensive Sewerage System in Khanewal City (PCP) at the cost of Rs 1248.44 million; and up-gradation of Sewer­age System and Construction of Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) Gojra City at the cost of Rs 1451.36 million. Chief Economist, all members of the P&D Board, provincial secretar­ies and other senior repre­sentatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Our Staff Reporter

