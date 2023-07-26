Rain spell likely to continue during next three days: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Monsoon rains are likely to continue in different areas of the country during the next 48 to 72 hours, according to the report of Pakistan Meteorolog­ical Department. The Met of­fice also warned of the risk of landslides, flash flooding and seasonal floods will continue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gil­git-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. According to the PMD, rain-wind/thundershow­er is expected in northeastern/south Punjab, Pothohar region, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan during the next 24 hours. Heavy falls are also likely to occur in north­east Punjab and northeast Ba­lochistan during the forecast period. Rain-wind/thunder­shower is also likely at isolated places in upper Sindh. Accord­ing to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are continuously pene­trating in central and southern parts of the country. A wester­ly wave is also present over up­per parts. The PMD has warned that heavy rains may cause flash flooding in local Nullahs of Dera Ghazi Khan, northeast and south Balochistan (Quet­ta, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Ziarat, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sherani, Har­nai, Bolan, Loralai, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Kech, Turbat, Pan­jgur, Awaran, Pasni, Ormara, Gwadar and surrounding ar­eas) on July 25 and 26. During the past 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower with heavy­fall at few places occurred in Punjab, Pothohar region, Is­lamabad, Sindh, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Ba­lochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan. The rainfall recorded was Pun­jab: Okara 127mm, Kasur 106, Rawalpindi (Kacheri 70, Chak­lala 62, Shamsabad 12), Sialkot (Airport 41, city 03). The high­est maximum temperatures re­corded were Nokkundi 40 C and Dalbandin 39 C.