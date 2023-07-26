Rain spell likely to continue during next three days: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Monsoon rains are likely to continue in different areas of the country during the next 48 to 72 hours, according to the report of Pakistan Meteorological Department. The Met office also warned of the risk of landslides, flash flooding and seasonal floods will continue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. According to the PMD, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in northeastern/south Punjab, Pothohar region, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan during the next 24 hours. Heavy falls are also likely to occur in northeast Punjab and northeast Balochistan during the forecast period. Rain-wind/thundershower is also likely at isolated places in upper Sindh. According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating in central and southern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts. The PMD has warned that heavy rains may cause flash flooding in local Nullahs of Dera Ghazi Khan, northeast and south Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Ziarat, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sherani, Harnai, Bolan, Loralai, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran, Pasni, Ormara, Gwadar and surrounding areas) on July 25 and 26. During the past 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower with heavyfall at few places occurred in Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Sindh, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan. The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Okara 127mm, Kasur 106, Rawalpindi (Kacheri 70, Chaklala 62, Shamsabad 12), Sialkot (Airport 41, city 03). The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi 40 C and Dalbandin 39 C.