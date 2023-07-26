Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Rain, wind with thundershower expected in most parts of country

Rain, wind with thundershower expected in most parts of country
Web Desk
8:31 AM | July 26, 2023
Rain and wind with thundershower is expected in northeast and south Punjab, Pothohar region, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

Heavy falls are likely to occur in northeast/south Punjab and northeast Balochistan during the forecast period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit nineteen, Murree sixteen, and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Shopian, Baramula, Pulwama and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:    

Srinagar and Anantnag nineteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh thirteen, Pulwama eighteen, Baramulla twenty and Shopian seventeen degree centigrade.

Web Desk

