Reinstating the BSGI

Speaking to the European Union’s envoy, Josep Burrell, Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed the importance of reinstating the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI). The very obvious repercussions of such an event would mean shortage of grains as well as food inflation and insecurity. Fearing how further into deprivation this might push the Pakistani population, it is good to see FM Bilawal Bhutto react promptly, and establish lines of communications that could revive this agreement.

The BSGI was negotiated by Turkiye and the United Nations back in July 2022. According to its terms, ships carrying agricultural produce and fertilisers could facilitate trade from Ukraine after bypassing the Russian blockades of the country’s Black Sea ports. The agreement did well to recognise the needs of the region, and was successful in providing at least 38.2 million tons of wheat, grains and corn to developing countries. Through this, Ukraine had amassed a wide market share, and gained economies that were dependent on its exports.

With Russia pulling out of the agreement, the routes for trade have been compromised. The fact that this could lead to the deal being scrapped altogether is a cause for worry, one rightly identified by FM Bilawal Bhutto. Pakistan is already struggling to meet its local wheat demand, and has become a net importer of agricultural goods. On top of all this, inflation has reached record-breaking levels, especially after a global increase in oil prices–a consequence of the Ukraine-Russia conflict as well. The impact of this drawn out war has been immense and all-encompassing; if the BSGI was to fall apart, the consequences would be devastating for developing countries.

Amidst all this, FM Bilawal Bhutto and all relevant EU representatives have come to an agreement to remain engaged upon this issue. He has already been given the green light by his Turkish counterpart and as per new reports, he is likely to meet the Russian Foreign Minister as well as the UN Secretary General to come to a consensus. It is good to see that he has not only been addressing this issue with the urgency that is required but also, we must appreciate how tactfully the FM has been balancing Pakistan’s relationship with Russia and Ukraine simultaneously.