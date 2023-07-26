Religious scholars strongly condemn desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

LAHORE - Prominent leaders of vari­ous religions and schools of thought on Tuesday strongly condemned the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark, saying that those who desecrated the Holy Quran and sacred things are not the representative of any religion.

The Pakistan Ulema Coun­cil (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and President of Church of Pakistan Bishop Azad Marshall stated this while talking to media men after a joint meeting of lead­ers of different religions or­ganized by PUC and Church of Pakistan here. Pastor Aminul Khokhar, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Zubair Abid, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Qari Abdul Hakeem Athar and other religious leaders were also present.

Continuing with the mis­sion of peace in Pakistan and abroad, they vowed, the Church of Pakistan and Paki­stan Ulema Council would strive till the end of sacrilege, and for promotion of inter­faith tolerance and harmony. All the divine books, proph­ets and holy messengers are respected, and sacrilege of holy things is not permissible under any circumstances. Organization of Islamic Co­operation (OIC) and United Nations Organization (UNO) should make effective efforts and put in order comprehen­sive measures in this regard, they demanded.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that leaders of all religions and sects living in Pakistan strongly condemn the burn­ing of Holy Quran as well as the permission to burn the Gospel in Sweden and Den­mark. It is not justified to insult any divine religion or book in the name of freedom of expression, he added.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi men­tioned that Church of Pakistan and the PUC supported the standpoint of the OIC under the leadership of Saudi Ara­bia, Pope Francis, the Bishop of Canterbury, Rabita Aalam Islami and the Government of Pakistan. “The sacrilege of di­vine books and sacred things must stop. We demand that the path of dialogue must be adopted, and violence, ex­tremism and hatred must be eliminated,” he maintained.