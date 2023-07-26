Remembering the year 1958

The year 1958 was tumultuous in many ways. While Pakistan changed its course with the first Martial Law, it was also the start of my academic journey. My early morning kite-flying days came to an abrupt halt when my mother managed to get me admitted to the nearby Cathedral High School located on the Mall road. Nazir Manzil, where we lived, had perfect ‘Kothas’ (Roof Tops) for this purpose. I hated sitting in the classroom and cried every morning, but to no avail. Shah Ji, the driver (Chauffeur), made sure that I did not come back to fly kites.

Life was simple. Everyone was trying their best. The founding generation of Pakistan took their jobs seriously; there was focus, direction, and hope. Due to their efforts, the entire framework for development was in place.

As a Muslim League child, I was exposed to politics quite early in life. Holding my father’s hand, I stood on the Mall in October 1958, waiting to receive Khan Qayyum Khan, the most popular leader of his time. Khan Sahib never made it. He was arrested at the Ravi bridge and kept in the dungeons of the Lahore Fort. President Iskander Mirza of Dhaka abrogated the 1956 constitution and imposed Martial Law in the country. Only a few days later, Ayub Khan took complete control of the country on October 27, 1958. The family had planned a trip to Karachi. It was my first overnight train journey. When my father dropped us at the Railway Station, the head of the state was Mirza, but when we arrived, he was replaced by Khan; incidentally, both of them were graduates of the famous Sandhurst Military Academy. Clearly, the ‘Colonial Rule’ had been re-imposed.

Until that time, Pakistan was a struggling but normal country that was looking forward to elections and a peaceful transfer of power. The dawn of constitutional democracy was within sight. The republic was debt-free, and everyone, including the state functionaries, lived within means. Honesty and sincerity prevailed; corruption was limited and looked down upon.

In the year 1958, Ayub Khan promised fast track economic growth. Western loans poured in as if the money was free. Loans and permits were doled out to the favorites. Over-invoicing and under-invoicing became the order of the day, valuable foreign exchange was squandered through this mode. The Armed Forces started to expand their influence in civilian areas. While the founding fathers of Pakistan were pushed out of the political arena through EBDO (Elected Bodies Disqualification Ordinance), a new brand of Muslim League (PML-Convention) was launched to introduce corrupt politicians like the Chaudhry’s of Gujrat, Wattoo’s of Okara, Tarrar’s of Gujranwala, etc. After ten years of his misrule, when the first usurper decided to celebrate his decade of progress, mass protests started led by the students and labor unions. Finally, he had to step down in March 1969, but by that time, damage had been done. The Eastern wing was up in arms due to the abrogation of the 1956 constitution; a rogue of corruption had started; there was a concentration of wealth, a debt trap had been laid, three Eastern Rivers were surrendered (Ravi, Sutlej, Beas), dams were built with loans to store water in the Western Rivers. Pakistan and its development were derailed for all times to come.

Again, after over six decades, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is at a crossroads. Elections are pushed aside while the focus is being shifted to rapid economic growth. Daily sermons are being delivered about the economic revolution about to take place in the country. Such experiments have failed in the past and should not be repeated in the year 2023. A lot of water has flowed under the bridge. As a generation, we have seen it all. Today, Pakistan is a constitutional democracy where institutional boundaries have been clearly defined. Free and fair elections followed and adherence to constitutionally defined roles is the only way forward. Let the professionals handle vital areas like Economy, Agriculture, Education, Health, and Industrial Growth; otherwise, it will be a rerun of the year 1958, which despite my advanced age, continues to haunt me till today. Unfortunately, now I cannot even sink my sorrows through my very first love of the sport called ‘Guddi Bazi’.