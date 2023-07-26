Sibi commissioner for emergency steps to avoid rain-related losses

QUETTA - Sibi Division Commis­sioner Shahid Saleem Qureshi on Tuesday called for taking emer­gency steps to avoid rain-related losses in the areas that received heavy downpour. During his visit to different areas, the commissioner inspected Nadi River, Nadi Bank Bridge and reviewed the flood water situation. “The water level in the Nadi River has decreased at the moment,” he said and directed the SDO to start immediate relief op­erations to clear the rain­water on various roads and streets. To maintain the flow of drainage, the cleaning of drains should be started on emergency basis, he added.