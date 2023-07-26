Wednesday, July 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sibi commissioner for emergency steps to avoid rain-related losses

Staff Reporter
July 26, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   Sibi Division Commis­sioner Shahid Saleem Qureshi on Tuesday called for taking emer­gency steps to avoid rain-related losses in the areas that received heavy downpour. During his visit to different areas, the commissioner inspected Nadi River, Nadi Bank Bridge and reviewed the flood water situation. “The water level in the Nadi River has decreased at the moment,” he said and directed the SDO to start immediate relief op­erations to clear the rain­water on various roads and streets. To maintain the flow of drainage, the cleaning of drains should be started on emergency basis, he added.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1690259872.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023