Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Torrential rain paralyses routine life in Lahore, elsewhere

Web Desk
10:22 PM | July 26, 2023
National

Torrential rain in several areas of Lahore on Wednesday paralysed the routine lives of the citizens.

There was heavy rain in most parts of the city. The downpour made weather pleasant but created a lot of difficulties for the people, especially motorists and commuters, who stuck on roads. 

Abbott Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Qurtaba Chowk, Jail Road, Railway Station, Dharmapura, Samanabad, Mughalpura, Ichhra and nearby areas were inundated with rainwater. Even main roads had water which affected the flow of traffic. 

