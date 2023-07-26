Umar Farooq Kalson appointed new PCB media head: Sources

Umar Farooq Kalson has been appointed as new head of the media department of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), replacing Sami-ul-Hasan Burney, it has been reliably learned.

According to reliable sources, Umar Farooq Kalson, renowned cricket writer and journalist in the country, has accepted the offer from the newly appointed Chairman of the Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf. He will officially join the PCB media department in a week time.

The sources further said that the change in leadership comes as part of broader restructuring within PCB as well as in the media department, with more updates and adjustments anticipated in the near future. Sami-ul-Hasan Burney and former CEO Faisal Hasnain have been transferred to the special projects department with immediate effect.

Sami previously served as the director of PCB's media and communications department since 2019 under the chairmanship of Ehsan Mani, while Faisal was brought in as CEO by Ramiz Raja in 2022, replacing Wasim Khan, who resigned from his post.

It is worth noting that previous PCB Chairmen, like Najam Sethi, have also made significant changes to the cricket setup. These include appointing Shahid Afridi as the chief of the selection committee for a brief period, followed by Haroon Rashid's later appointment.

Currently, the board is in the process of selecting a new chief selector and the arrival of Misbah-ul-Haq as the chief of the cricket committee. Muhammad Wasim, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Rashid Latif, and Azhar Ali are among the notable candidates under consideration for these crucial positions.