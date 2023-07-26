Victim of domestic violence admitted to LGH

LAHORE - A victim of domes­tic violence, 15-year-old Rizwana of Sargodha, has been admitted to the Lahore General Hospital and being treated in the ICU. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has formed a 12-member special medi­cal board consisting of professors and senior doctors for medical ex­amination and treatment of the vic­tim. The board headed by Prof Jo­dat Saleem will determine injuries of the girl in addition to medical examination and a complete medi­cal report will be prepared soon. On Tuesday, Prof Al-Fareed Zafar himself visited the injured girl and met her family. The principal PGMI said that he has constituted a board for Rizwana’s treatment and he would personally monitor the mat­ters to ensure the best medical fa­cilities to the girl. MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam said Rizwana was referred from DHQ Rehbar Hospital Sargod­ha on July 24 and was brought to the Emergency Department of the LGH around 4:00pm while doctors immediately provided medical as­sistance to improve her condition. He said that the health profession­als were on 24-hour duty for treat­ment and care of the girl.