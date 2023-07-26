World Drowning Prevention Day observed

PESHAWAR - Like others parts of the globe, the World Drowning Prevention Day was observed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

In his message issued on the occasion, Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmed said that Rescue 1122 diver service is available in different districts of the province. He said that Rescue 1122 has provided services in 3501 drowning incidents since its inception, adding that most incidents occurred in Mardan where 525 cases were reported. Similarly, 492 cases were reported from Peshawar, 390 Swat, 369 Nowshera, and 200 cases from Charsadda, he added.

Similar incidents that occurred in other districts of the province include Swabi 154, Malakand 143, Dera Ismail Khan 133, Chitral 127, Haripur and Mansehra 101. He said that Rescue staff rescued more than 5211 people during the search operations.

The Rescue 1122 diving service is equipped with all latest equipment including rubber boats, fibre boats and jalar (local boats) boats for hilly areas. He added that divers of Rescue 1122 are properly trained to conduct search in canals, sea, dams and ponds etc in different ways.