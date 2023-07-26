Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Zardari concerned over heavy rainfall in country

Our Staff Reporter
July 26, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Former President of Pakistan and President Paki­stan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari yesterday expressed deep concern over the heavy rains in the entire country including Sindh. Zardari has directed all ministers belonging to the Party to reach their constituencies. He further ex­pressed the need for the local bodies’ chairmen, deputy chairmen, mayors, deputy mayors and councillors to play their role in such a dire time. Zardari extended condolences to the bereaved families of the victims in Punjab, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan who have lost their lives due to the devastating situation. Due to the recent rains, there has been a huge loss of crops in Sindh. Zardari said that due to the rains, date, palm and mango crops have been destroyed.

