3rd phase of drug-free Peshawar campaign to start in August

Peshawar - Under the leadership of Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, the third phase of the drug-free Peshawar campaign will start from the first week of August, for which a formal strategy has been decided and necessary instructions have been issued to the district administration Peshawar and the social welfare department.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Sarmad Salim, District Officer Social Welfare Noor Muhammad, Excise Department, Anti-Narcotics Department, and administrators of private rehabilitation centres participated in the meeting to make Peshawar completely free from drug addicts. The operation will be carried out from the first week of August. Under the operation strategy, more than 2,000 drug addicts on the streets of Peshawar will be taken into custody and transferred to rehabilitation centres so that the city can be completely clean from drug addicts. Capacity has been created in private rehabilitation centres according to the number of addicts, who will be handed over to their families.

An operation will also be conducted against professional assailants. According to information obtained from various sources, the professional assailants will be taken into custody and handed over to the Social Welfare Department, where they will be trained in various skills. By teaching them, they will be made useful citizens of society. The young delinquent children will be transferred to the welfare institution Zamang Kor, where free accommodation, education, and training have been arranged for them.

The campaign for the rehabilitation of drug addicts has received great national and international recognition and the initiative has been widely appreciated, providing a great opportunity for the poor people addicted to the scourge of drug addiction to lead a new and prosperous life.