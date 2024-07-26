A Tale of Two Budgets

It is intriguing how Pakistan’s development path diverged so markedly from India’s, given their similar post-colonial histories and Pakistan’s faster growth until the 1960s. The answer may lie in the recent budget allocations presented by India’s Finance Minister. Both India (Bharat) and Pakistan have unveiled their fiscal budgets for FY24, but their priorities reveal stark differences. India is focusing on investing in education, expanding the job market, and improving civic infrastructure, while Pakistan continues to grapple with an over-reliance on vague rhetoric and an increasing defense budget, even at the expense of other critical areas.

India’s FY24 budget reflects a strategic emphasis on job creation and education. Notably, the buzzword “job” was mentioned 33 times in an 86-minute speech by the spokesperson, underscoring the government’s commitment to expanding the job market. The budget allocates $24 billion to bolster the educational sector, representing a strategic long-term investment in enhancing human capital. In contrast, Pakistan’s budget for FY24 primarily addresses short-term debt relief and includes a projected $2.4 billion inflow from the IMF. Despite optimism surrounding capital inflows, projections for external borrowing are 114% higher than this year’s Rs3.2 trillion. The government anticipates $5 billion from Saudi Arabia—$3 billion in time deposits and $2 billion in fresh deposits—compared to the $2 billion received this year. This sharp increase raises concerns about the sustainability of these forecasts.

Mass employment is yet another salient feature of India’s budget for the upcoming financial year. The jobs created over the next five years will focus on inclusive employment, skilling, MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises), and the middle class. The Prime Minister’s FY24 budget includes five schemes and initiatives to benefit 41 million youth over the next five years. The money will fund three main programs: a paid internship program with India’s top 500 companies, where interns will receive 5,000 rupees per month (about $60) plus a one-time assistance of 6,000 rupees (around $70) funded by the companies’ CSR budgets, benefiting 100 million youth; a skilling scheme offering loans up to 7.5 lakh rupees for upskilling; and an incentive plan providing freshers with one month’s salary or up to 15,000 rupees, whichever is higher, deposited into their pension accounts, potentially benefiting over 2 million freshers in formal sectors. One might question the intentions of Pakistani politicians when reviewing the alignment of their budget.

Political polarization does not always breed social imbalance; thus, political and democratic sustainability demands coalitions driven by developmental goals. This year’s budget setup in India exemplifies this approach. The BJP’s government stands firm with the support of its allies, such as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which dominates Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and the Janata Dal United Party, influential in Bihar. These parties, part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), are strategically aligned with the government’s development objectives for the fiscal year and capacity-building goals. For instance, Bihar has been allocated 26,000 crore Indian rupees (about $3 billion) for road projects, airports, medical colleges, and sports infrastructure. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh will receive 15,000 crore Indian rupees (around $1.79 billion) to develop its capital city, Amaravati. By keeping the NDA allies content, the government ensures a united front, showcasing how a politically polarized state can still march towards development.

Moreover, India maintains a balance between fiscal discipline and strategic investments, ensuring that expenditures on defense, education, and job creation align with long-term national goals. This year’s defense budget is 6.22 lakh crores, which is more than $74 billion. The government will spend at least 30% more on border infrastructure; the current allocation is $738 million. Border infrastructure is a key strategic asset aimed at enhancing India’s defense capabilities. However, this does not mean that India compromises on other sectors. Unlike Pakistan, India maintains an institutional landscape that promotes collaborative working. In Pakistan’s budget allocation, there are no signs of economic revitalization. Even though there are programs like SIFC, these too are likely to fail, as noted by many, including renowned economist Atif Mian. Structural adjustments are needed to attract investments. Hollow initiatives and verbosity are deepening the abyss of a moribund economy. Our neighbors are evidently outperforming us in this regard.

Anyone who tracks India’s FY budget knows how India wins its strategic and geographical partners. In a similar vein, Bhutan receives the largest share as always, with $240 million allocated to it. Bangladesh’s allocation has decreased from $24 million last year to $14 million this year, with similar budget cuts for Mauritius and Myanmar. Sri Lanka and Nepal will receive more money this time, while there is no change for the Maldives, which will get over $47 million. While Bharat continues to aid other neighbors to politically align its trust, we are set to prolong our lifeline through bailout packages, never to catalyze any indigenous growth.

While Pakistan’s fiscal year budget reveals a concerning lack of emphasis on expanding the digital realm, the Indian government’s tax strategy presents a contrasting picture. A notable development is the exemption of 25 critical minerals—such as cobalt, copper, lithium, and other rare earth elements—from customs duties. These materials, essential for electronics and chips, previously faced import duties ranging from 2.5% to 10%. The removal of these duties indicates a clear governmental effort to boost production in high-tech sectors. Additionally, the budget outlines reductions in the costs of gold, silver, platinum, and mobile phone accessories. While India’s FY24 measures aim to incentivize technological production and consumer affordability, where Pakistan stands in the technology spectrum is anyone’s guess.

India and Pakistan’s fiscal strategies each year reveal a longstanding disparity in vision and provide insight into Pakistan’s setbacks, despite its growth rate accelerating to about 6 percent per year from 1961 to 1980, compared to 4 percent for India. India’s budget now emphasizes job creation, education, technology, and strategic investments for sustainable growth, while Pakistan continues to focus on short-term debt relief and defense spending. While security spending is necessary, it must be balanced, and education must not be a scapegoat. Will Pakistan’s short-sighted approach continue to stifle its economic progress, or will a shift in priorities allow optimism to prevail?

Danish Bhutto

The writer is an author, researcher and columnist based in Lahore. He can be reached at danishalee017@gmail.com