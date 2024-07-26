Agricultural machinery distributed to farmers in Wana

Wana - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s farmer-oriented and eco-friendly project, in collaboration with the World Bank, has selected agricultural machinery for farmers through a draw under the Rural Investment and Institutional Support Project.

Tokens were distributed among farmers for various agricultural tools, including land levelling, soil conservation, beekeeping, water conservation, and environmental technology. Speaking to media persons, Project Consultant Amjad Khan, Assistant Director of Agriculture Salman Khan, Agriculture Manager Habib Ur Rehman, and MPA Lower Waziristan and DDAC Chairman’s focal person Murad Wazir said that this 8-year project aims to meet all agricultural needs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s merged districts, benefiting local farmers.

Amjad Khan emphasized that the project would bring prosperity to the area and create employment opportunities for the unemployed. Local farmers expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Lower Waziristan cabinet and local MPA Ajab Gul Wazir for this initiative.