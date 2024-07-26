Friday, July 26, 2024
Ambreen Jan appointed federal secretary information

5:09 PM | July 26, 2024
The federal government on Friday appointed Ambreen Jan, a senior officer of the Information Group, Grade 21, as the Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting.

The Cabinet Secretariat’s Establishment Division issued a notification confirming Ambreen Jan’s appointment to the position of Secretary for Information and Broadcasting.

Prior to this appointment, Ambreen Jan served as the Executive Director General of the External Publicity Wing within the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Her appointment was made under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, the notification added. 

