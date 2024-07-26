Friday, July 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Anarchy rearing its ugly head to halt CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

Anarchy rearing its ugly head to halt CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal
Web Desk
5:16 PM | July 26, 2024
National

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said on Friday that Pakistan had two paths, either to sow chaos or to direct it towards the path to prosperity, emphasising that the government would do everything to put country on development road.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Allama Iqbal Open University, the minister said that political instability always derailed the country from making progress, adding that a development emergency was necessary for the country.

“When first phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor started, few extremist elements tried to subvert it which is now happening again,” he added.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1721977309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024