Anti-encroachment operation launched in Abbottabad

Abbottabad - In compliance with court orders aimed at curbing encroachments, the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad on Thursday, under the supervision of the district administration, launched a comprehensive anti-encroachment operation in Sabzi Mandi, Kuchahri Road, Main Bazaar, and Gol Mandi areas.

The operation was overseen by Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Zark Yar Khan Toru and Tehsil Municipal Officer Abbottabad Shaqeel Hayat, who coordinated with enforcement teams to ensure the removal of both temporary and permanent encroachments. The collaborative effort of DSP Police, SHO, TMO, and TMA enforcement teams contributed to the peaceful conclusion of the operation.

During the operation, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad held meetings with local shopkeepers, issuing directives to prevent future encroachments and emphasizing cooperation with the district administration. The efficacy of the joint efforts by the district administration and TMA in tackling encroachments was recognized, with assurances of continued actions in the future to alleviate traffic congestion and improve city amenities, ensuring citizen relief.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad extended appreciation to traders’ representatives for their cooperation in the anti-encroachment drive, expressing optimism for ongoing collaboration to deter encroachments effectively moving forward. The successful operation reflects the commitment of Abbottabad authorities to uphold urban planning standards and ensure public spaces are utilized appropriately, enhancing the quality of life for residents.