Authorities directed to resolve traffic issues, remove encroachments

Rawalpindi - Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza has directed the authorities concerned to make efforts to resolve traffic issues and remove encroachments.

Chairing a meeting of the Comprehensive Traffic and Transportation Plan Committee, the DG instructed the officers to review traffic and transportation issues of Rawalpindi city.

According to RDA spokesperson, the DG instructed Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR), Rafaqat Gondal, and Director Land RDA, Malik Ghaznafar Ali Awan to collaborate and work hard to resolve traffic problems and remove encroachments from commercial areas of Rawalpindi particularly from Murree Road.

She directed Chief Engineer RDA, Muhammad Anwar Baran, and Chief Planner RDA, Jamshaid Aftab to identify locations for parking areas in the city. Additionally, she also ordered a study on integrated bus operations, and a comprehensive examination of the root causes of traffic congestion besides identifying potential sites for parking plazas, evaluating existing public transport routes and integrating different modes of transport.

She also sought suggestions for pedestrian and cyclist safety routes within the context of Non-Motorized Transport to reduce air and noise pollution, contributing to clean air and a quiet environment.

The spokesman informed that the meeting was attended by Additional Director General, RDA, Awais Manzoor Tarar, Chief Engineer RDA, Chief Planner RDA, Chief Traffic Officer, Director Land RDA, Director Master Planning CDA, CEO Chaklala Cantonment Board Rawalpindi, Manager Metro Bus Authority, Chief Officer MCR, Deputy Director Planning, Deputy Director IT, and other officers.