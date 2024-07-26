Balochistan’s business leaders decide to attend in trade expo in Indonesia

ISLAMABAD - The business leaders of Balochistan on Thursday decided to fully participate in the ‘Trade Exhibition in Jakarta (Indonesia)’ in the coming month of October 2024, for promoting bilateral economic ties between Pakistan and Indonesia. The industrialists and business leader’s delegation from Baluchistan led by Former President Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, had a meeting with Charge D’affaires of the embassy of the Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusumahas in Indonesian embassy Islamabad.

Meanwhile,along with others including, President Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry,Olus Yar Khan,President Zhob Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr Asfandyar and Business leader , Haji Jamaluddin invited Charge D’affaires of the embassy of the Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma has to visit Baluchistan and emphasized efforts to promote bilateral economic and trade ties between Pakistan and Indonesia.Councilor,economic and trade affairs of the Indonesian Embassy, Axelsyah R. Miraza from the economic section of embassy and economic team also part of the bilateral dialogue between both sides.

Charge’ D’affaires of the embassy of the Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan; Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma has said that Balochistan has a vital role in the bilateral economic and trade relations between Indonesia and Pakistan.

The Charge d’affaires of the embassy of Indonesia expressed gratitude to the business leaders of Baluchistan and accepted their invitation to visit Baluchistan and said that Pakistan’s province of Baluchistan can play a significant Geo-economical role in bilateral economic integration between Indonesia and Pakistan for Central Asian countries.

He said the volume of bilateral trade between Indonesia and Pakistan is less than its potential, which needs to be further increased and in this regard, businessmen from Baluchistan can play an important role for increasing economic and trade ties between Indonesia and Pakistan.

The senior diplomat said that Pakistan can become a trade hub of Central Asian states for Indonesia in the future, in which both countries can get economic and trade benefits by following comprehensive planning. He said that Pakistanis a very important trade partner of Indonesia in South Asia, whose importance has always been maintained.

Rahmat Hindiarta said that Pakistan is a Geo-strategically important country, a natural Geo-economic partner of Indonesia and in the future, mutual economic and trade relations between the two countries will increase.

He said that for the promotion of bilateral trade between the two countries, not only the market but also sector diversification is needed, which will increase mutual trade. He said that the role of the local private sector, especially the Chambers of Commerce of Balochistan, is important in the bilateral economic integration of the two countries.

On this occasion, former president of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Engineer Duro Khan said that Baluchistan business community will participate in the Industrial and Trade Exhibition in Jakarta in the coming month of October 2024, along with the delegation of Quetta, Chaman , Zhob and other Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

He said that the role of Central Asian markets is very important to further increase the bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.

He said that the coastal areas of Baluchistan and the Chaman border are of great importance in regional trade, whose connections extend to the Middle East,Central Asia and the European Union.

He said that the business community of Balochistan will play a major role in increasing economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.