Friday, July 26, 2024
Ban on PTI can't be ruled out, says Khawaja Asif

Web Desk
12:02 AM | July 26, 2024
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has left no room for dialogue in politics.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House on Thursday, the senior PML-N leader said that political parties and their workers did not engage in such activities.

“There wasn’t any discussion in the cabinet regarding the ban on PTI,” said the minister.

He added that the decision to impose ban on PTI would be made after consulting the coalition partners in the government.

“The ban cannot be ruled out as our consultation process is still going on,” said the veteran politician.

Khawaja Asif added that protest is the right of every political party but it will not make any difference.

Earlier, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar had said that the government decided in principle to ban the PTI.

Addressing a press conference earlier this month, Tarar said that the ruling coalition had decided to ban PTI.

“The PTI and the country cannot go together”, he categorically stated.

