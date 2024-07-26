Friday, July 26, 2024
Belgium arrests seven over suspected terror plot

Brussels, Belgium   -   Police in Belgium arrested seven people Thursday on suspicion they were preparing a “terrorist attack”, federal prosecutors said, adding that 14 raids were conducted nationwide. A spokesman for the prosecutors’ service said there was no evidence at this stage of any link to the 2024 Paris Olympics, whose opening ceremony takes place on Friday under unprecedented security. There are “no details at this time as to the locations or targets but what was found leads us to believe an attack was being prepared,” the spokesman, Arnaud d’Oultremont, told AFP. The suspects arrested were to appear in court Thursday before the anti-terrorist judge who ordered the raids to determine whether they would remain in custody or not, the prosecution service said in a statement. It said all of them “are suspected of participation in a terrorist group’s activities, financing of terrorism and preparation of a terrorist attack”. Thursday’s police raids across Belgium were carried out in Brussels, Antwerp, Liege, Courtrai and Menin, under warrants issued by the Antwerp-based judge, the statement said Prosecutors said they were releasing no other information at this point.

