Friday, July 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Billion Plus Tree campaign begins in Landi Kotal

Our Staff Reporter
July 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  In connection with the ‘Billion Plus Tree’ plantation campaign, siblings were planted to begin the drive in Landi Kotal on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Landi Kotal Adnan Mumtaz Khattak, Additional AC Rameez Ali Shah, District Youth Officer Sajid Afridi, tribal elders, students, and social workers planted siblings in Shelman areas. Under the supervision of district administration with assistance from government departments, the campaign involved participation from departments of local government, police, agriculture, education, and others.

AC Landi Kotal Adnan Mumtaz Khattak emphasized that all resources will be utilized with support of local tribesmen to ensure the campaign’s success. He maintained that under the auspices of the Billion Plus Tree plantation drive, a significant number of siblings will be planted in different localities of Landi Kotal.

FFC and AKBL Sign MOU to Empower Farmers through Financing Solutions

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1721977309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024