Billion Plus Tree campaign begins in Landi Kotal

Peshawar - In connection with the ‘Billion Plus Tree’ plantation campaign, siblings were planted to begin the drive in Landi Kotal on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Landi Kotal Adnan Mumtaz Khattak, Additional AC Rameez Ali Shah, District Youth Officer Sajid Afridi, tribal elders, students, and social workers planted siblings in Shelman areas. Under the supervision of district administration with assistance from government departments, the campaign involved participation from departments of local government, police, agriculture, education, and others.

AC Landi Kotal Adnan Mumtaz Khattak emphasized that all resources will be utilized with support of local tribesmen to ensure the campaign’s success. He maintained that under the auspices of the Billion Plus Tree plantation drive, a significant number of siblings will be planted in different localities of Landi Kotal.