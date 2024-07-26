Bishop of Hyderabad meets DIG Hyderabad Range

HYDERABAD - Bishop of Hyderabad Diocese, Church of Pakistan Arshad Kaleem John and Imran Joseph Gill, Property Manager Hyderabad Diocese called on Deputy Inspector General of Police Tariq Razaq Dharejo here Thursday and discussed with him matters of social, educational projects, schools and churches and expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the Hyderabad Police Range for maintaining law and order situation. The delegation presented recommendations about the problems being faced by the Christian community on which, the DIG assured to resolve the issues. The DIG Police expressed gratitude to Bishop of Hyderabad for visiting his office and assured for every possible cooperation, Assistant focal person, Minority Facilitation Desk Incharge Operation and PRO to DIG Hyderabad Range Inspector Munawar David and PS to DIG Police Hyderabad Range Aziz Langaah were also present on the occasion.